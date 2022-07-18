Town of Granite Quarry imposes restrictions on door-to-door salespeople

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of Granite Quarry told town leaders they’d had enough of people going door-to-door to try and sell various things like roofing, replacement windows, and burglar alarms. Last week the town board did something about it, amending an ordinance that applies to peddlers that now requires them to be registered with the town.

The minutes from the town board meeting show that: “Alderman Costantino questioned whether there had been issues with peddlers. Mayor Barnhardt shared that there had been an issue in her neighborhood with multiple people going door-to-door several times a night even with no solicitation signs posted. She stated there had been complaints and concerns voiced by multiple citizens. Alderman Cress stated that the police had increased their presence in the town and were doing an outstanding job with patrol. He felt the increased police presence may be a deterrent to solicitors.

ACTION: Mayor Pro Tem Linker made a motion to adopt Ordinance 2022-07 to amend the Town’s peddler regulations. Alderman Cress seconded the motion. The motion passed 4-0.”

Peddlers are now required to pay $100 for a permit from the town manager, and stay off the streets between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. The ordinance does not apply to charity, religious, civic, or patriotic organizations.

“Yeah, I think it’s probably a good idea…but I think enforcing might be kind of tough,” said John Carlton.

Violation of the ordinance is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 and possible jail time.

On a random street in Granite Quarry some homes have the welcome sign out, at others, the message is clear: no trespassing. Several neighbors shared their experiences with door-to-door salespeople.

“A lot. Over the years there have been folks come up randomly, day, nights, weekend, not credentialed individuals to be able to say he this is who I am this is what I’m doing. It’s more plain clothes, layman type people, and that’s a concern for me,” said Vondra Jenkins-Kimrey. “Just someone being in our neighborhood that really doesn’t belong because you don’t know anymore.”

“When we do have it its kind of in waves. Window replacement. They all come at one time, they like to test our water all at one time, they seem to come through our neighborhood all at one time,” Carlton added.

This ordinance also applies to anyone who sets up some kind of cart or wagon on public streets and sidewalks to sell items or food and drink, they too, must be registered and have a permit.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.