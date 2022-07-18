NC DHHS Flu
Town of Faith asking residents to voluntarily conserve water


“We don’t have a problem and we are in the process of going through the steps to get another well dug, so we’re just asking people to cut back," said Mayor Randall Barger.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders in the Rowan County town of Faith are asking residents to voluntarily conserve water due to a well that has gone dry.

“One of our wells went dry about five months ago and so what we’re doing is during the summer months we have a lot of people that water their lawns and it’s been excessive use and so what we’re doing is trying to conserve as much as we can,” said Mayor Randall Barger.

In May, the town used nearly 2.8 million gallons. That increased in June to 3.4 million gallons. As a result, the town has put stage one water conservation measures in place, asking residents to voluntarily cut back on things such as watering lawns.

“Please listen to what we say,” Barger added. “We know that some of our lawns, they’ve spent a lot of money on and we understand that and they want to keep their lawns nice and green, but they also want to drink water too. We’re not in any danger. We have water. If something was to go wrong we do have a back up plan, so I think we’re okay, it’s just the fact that we’re wanting people to help us out and if they’ll cut back we’ll be fine.”

If voluntary conservations don’t save enough water, the town could implement stage two, which is a mandatory reduction of 10 percent and includes the option for the town to fine residents for not complying.

“We don’t have a problem and we are in the process of going through the steps to get another well dug, so we’re just asking people to cut back,” Barger said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

