Ten days until tickets go on sale for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Want a chance to win a dream home located near downtown Monroe in Carmel Village?
Mary King counts down the days until you can possibly win this dream home in Downtown Monroe
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Want a chance to win a dream home located near downtown Monroe in Carmel Village?

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go on sale in just 10 days!

Who better to give us more details than Mary King, who was back with us ... sort of!

