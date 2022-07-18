NC DHHS Flu
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte has been deemed accidental, investigators said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 40 firefighters were needed to control the two-alarm fire in 83 minutes. It happened on Turn Stone Court just before 9 p.m. Sunday

There were no reported injuries to residents but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures with a non-life-threatening injury, according to first responders.

CFD says six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of $175,000.

American Red Cross was on scene assisting displaced residents.

More than 12 hours after the fire, there was still a smell of charred debris in the area.

Some people spent the morning trying to collect valuables that remain. One woman located her cat that had been hiding from the fire.

