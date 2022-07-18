Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte has been deemed accidental, investigators said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 40 firefighters were needed to control the two-alarm fire in 83 minutes. It happened on Turn Stone Court just before 9 p.m. Sunday

There were no reported injuries to residents but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures with a non-life-threatening injury, according to first responders.

CFD says six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of $175,000.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 11000 block Turn Stone Ct. Charlotte Fire investigators deemed the fire accidental. Estimated fire loss $175K https://t.co/UJCacp95DS pic.twitter.com/SK363OQsww — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 18, 2022

American Red Cross was on scene assisting displaced residents.

More than 12 hours after the fire, there was still a smell of charred debris in the area.

Some people spent the morning trying to collect valuables that remain. One woman located her cat that had been hiding from the fire.

