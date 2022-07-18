One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in a Concord subdivision and are searching for a second suspect.
According to the Concord Police Department, officers were called to a report of shots being fired in the Southern Chase subdivision off of Zion Church Road around 1:12 a.m. on Friday.
Minutes later, police said they spoke with people inside a vehicle on Old Charlotte Road SW, who admitted to exchanging gunfire with another person following an argument that escalated to a fight on Pullman Street SW.
Officers said a 17-year-old boy inside the vehicle had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Concord Police have charged 24-year-old Paris Chandler Johnson, of Concord, with murder.
Investigators said they have also issued warrants for 18-year-old Witness Haynes, also of Concord, for murder.
Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.
