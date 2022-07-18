NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

Officers were called to a report of shots being fired in the Southern Chase subdivision off of Zion Church Road around 1:12 a.m. on Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in a Concord subdivision and are searching for a second suspect.

According to the Concord Police Department, officers were called to a report of shots being fired in the Southern Chase subdivision off of Zion Church Road around 1:12 a.m. on Friday.

Minutes later, police said they spoke with people inside a vehicle on Old Charlotte Road SW, who admitted to exchanging gunfire with another person following an argument that escalated to a fight on Pullman Street SW.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy inside the vehicle had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Concord Police have charged 24-year-old Paris Chandler Johnson, of Concord, with murder.

Investigators said they have also issued warrants for 18-year-old Witness Haynes, also of Concord, for murder.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar James McCombs
Man arrested after firing gun inside popular Charlotte comedy club
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after exiting a rear window of a moving police...
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after exiting still-moving police car
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Two killed in separate overnight shootings in southeast Charlotte
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
An Amazon delivery driver says he was harassed in what he believes was a racial incident in...
Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt

Latest News

Rendering courtesy of INLIVIAN
Work starts soon on mixed-income apartments on old hotel site in Uptown
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water alert in effect for Town of Blowing Rock
“We don’t have a problem and we are in the process of going through the steps to get another...
Town of Faith asking residents to voluntarily conserve water
Charlotte gas prices saw a third straight week of declines.
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 13 cents over last week