One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in a Concord subdivision and are searching for a second suspect.

According to the Concord Police Department, officers were called to a report of shots being fired in the Southern Chase subdivision off of Zion Church Road around 1:12 a.m. on Friday.

Minutes later, police said they spoke with people inside a vehicle on Old Charlotte Road SW, who admitted to exchanging gunfire with another person following an argument that escalated to a fight on Pullman Street SW.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy inside the vehicle had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Concord Police have charged 24-year-old Paris Chandler Johnson, of Concord, with murder.

Investigators said they have also issued warrants for 18-year-old Witness Haynes, also of Concord, for murder.

One charged, one more being sought in homicide accdg @ConcordNCPolice. Victim is 17-yr-old. Paris Chandler Johnson, 24, right, charged with murder. Warrants issued for Witness Haynes, left, of Concord, for murder. Incident happened Friday, 1:00 a.m., off of Zion Church Rd. pic.twitter.com/PZ4hBfxusb — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) July 18, 2022

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.