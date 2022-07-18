Northeast Charlotte shooting kills 22-year-old, injures another man, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 22-year-old has died following a weekend shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on University City Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

When police arrived, they said they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, 22-year-old Tashon Malyk Mock, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the CMPD.

The second victim had minor injuries, police said.

It is the second deadly shooting on University City Boulevard in the last week.

In the early-morning hours of July 13, police say 48-year-old Karen Baker was robbed, shot and killed at an ATM along a busy stretch of University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.

The distance between the scenes of the two deadly shootings is roughly one block.

WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD to see if investigators think the two shootings are connected.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

