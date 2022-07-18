NC DHHS Flu
Nike Speed Development Camp back at Salisbury High this week

The camps takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Salisbury High School.
The camps takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Salisbury High School.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools has announced the return of the Nike Speed Development Camp.  The 2022 Nike Sport Performance Camp will be held on July 19-20, at Salisbury High School for students 10-18 years of age.

The camp offers 10 hours of both individual and team training led by USATF Level II Certified Coach James Daniels, so participants can be at their best no matter what sport they play.  All athletes are invited to attend.

The first 25 Rowan-Salisbury Schools students who register for the camp will receive a $100 discount on the registration fee.  Use code:  SalisburySD22.  Students should take advantage of this great deal and register today.  To register, visit bit.ly/nikespeedcamp22.

