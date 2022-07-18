How a 12-year-old girl helped create the ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson mural

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A well-known field artist has fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things”, on the edge of their seats over his latest crop creation.

But as Stan Herd says, it could not have come without the help of a South Bend girl.

“The coolest part about it is we bring local talent in,” Herd says.

Today, the face of one of the show’s cast members sits on a top secret cornfield in St. Joseph County.

“He did not want people to know the location because he knows with ‘Stanger Things’ fans, there could be a thousand people out here and they can’t handle that,” Herd explains.

The field art that has millions of fans on their feet is a mural depicting one of Season 4′s heroes, Eddie Munson.

“The setup of the show is in this state so when they mentioned Indiana, I said South Bend because I know people here, or at least I know all the good restaurants to go to,” Herd said laughingly.

While it took 10 days to create, it could not have been done without the help from Herd’s team including his son Evan Herd and Art Director Kyra Roesle.

“My son, Evan kind of runs the show behind the scenes,” Herd says.

“My job is to come out here and to assess the colors, the formations, what kind of materials we need, and how we are going to do it,” Roesle says.

Though, not to be forgotten is 12-year-old Maci Schultz, who Roesle says volunteered dozens of hours to help create the mural that has many on the edge of their seats.

“We got locals like Maci coming out. Twelve years old and she works harder than any other boys that were out here and she is kicking butt! But what is cool is learning about her you know.

For Schultz, she says she is just thankful to be a part of something so unique, special yet strange just like her favorite Netflix show.

“Honestly, it feels amazing like knowing these people. I never knew this was a thing and now I know it gives a whole other perspective to art,” Schultz says.

Seeing the finished product has always been Herd’s favorite part of crop art, but he says seeing locals like Schultz flourish in the field is the most rewarding.

“It’s really fun to get local people to come out and kind of connect with the community in that way and they’re apart of the story as it unfolds. We hope they get their agent and move on to Hollywood,” Herd says.

