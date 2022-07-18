NC DHHS Flu
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant

The closure of the auto industry plant is causing around 80 employees to be laid off.
Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE N.C. (WBTV) - Hitachi Metals, Ltd. is closing its China Grove location after 31 years, according to a filing with the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The closure of the auto industry plant is leading to around 80 employees being laid off.

Hitachi Metals specializes in manufacturing ceramic ferrite magnets for the automotive industry, according to its Facebook page.

More information will be provided when available.

