High heat, tropical humidity dominate this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will start out the work week keeping a close eye on a cold front moving into Tennessee and Kentucky. This front will bring the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms to the mountains today.

Today : Hot and humid, stray late-day storm

First Alert Thursday: Heat Index over 100 degrees, thunderstorms

Weekend: Lower rain risk, higher temperatures

Farther south across the Piedmont, there will be just a couple of late-day storms around, perhaps even after the sun goes down. Highs today will range from the 80s in the mountains to the lower 90s across the Piedmont. With the high humidity, heat index values will climb to near 100 degrees for a few afternoon hours along and south/east of Interstate 85.

Partly cloudy, warm and sticky tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s again. Wednesday will be a little hotter with afternoon readings in the middle 90s. Rain chances look very low Wednesday, which is good news if you’re planning to attend the Charlotte FC-Chelsea soccer match Wednesday evening.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Thursday, as another cold front will head our way, setting the stage for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will also be very hot, with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index well over 100 degrees.

We will finally see a change in the stormy afternoon pattern towards the end of the week when the upper-level ridge out west begins to shift towards the southeast. This will decrease chances for afternoon storms but bring hotter temperatures into the Carolinas. Friday into the weekend brings only a stray shower or thunderstorm possibility, but highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Keep cool and have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

