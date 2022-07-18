NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

High heat, tropical humidity dominate this week

Farther south across the Piedmont, there will be just a couple of late-day storms around, perhaps even after the sun goes down.
Farther south across the Piedmont, there will be just a couple of late-day storms around, perhaps even after the sun goes down.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will start out the work week keeping a close eye on a cold front moving into Tennessee and Kentucky. This front will bring the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms to the mountains today.

  • Today: Hot and humid, stray late-day storm
  • First Alert Thursday: Heat Index over 100 degrees, thunderstorms
  • Weekend: Lower rain risk, higher temperatures

Farther south across the Piedmont, there will be just a couple of late-day storms around, perhaps even after the sun goes down. Highs today will range from the 80s in the mountains to the lower 90s across the Piedmont. With the high humidity, heat index values will climb to near 100 degrees for a few afternoon hours along and south/east of Interstate 85.

Partly cloudy, warm and sticky tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s again. Wednesday will be a little hotter with afternoon readings in the middle 90s. Rain chances look very low Wednesday, which is good news if you’re planning to attend the Charlotte FC-Chelsea soccer match Wednesday evening.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Thursday, as another cold front will head our way, setting the stage for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will also be very hot, with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index well over 100 degrees.

We will finally see a change in the stormy afternoon pattern towards the end of the week when the upper-level ridge out west begins to shift towards the southeast. This will decrease chances for afternoon storms but bring hotter temperatures into the Carolinas. Friday into the weekend brings only a stray shower or thunderstorm possibility, but highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar James McCombs
Man arrested after firing gun inside popular Charlotte comedy club
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Two killed in separate overnight shootings in southeast Charlotte
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after exiting a rear window of a moving police...
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after exiting still-moving police car
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
An Amazon delivery driver says he was harassed in what he believes was a racial incident in...
Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt

Latest News

High heat, tropical humidity dominate this week
Warm days with chance of evening thunderstorms continue into new week
Warm days with chance of evening thunderstorms continue into new week
Warm days with chance of evening thunderstorms continue into new week
Warm days with chance of evening thunderstorms continue into new week
7 Day Forecast
Warm days with chance of evening thunderstorms continue into new week