First Alert Thursday, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees or hotter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with higher chances for scattered storms, and heat indices over 100 degrees.

Hot temperatures will be the big story this week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

Isolated storms and lower 90s for Tuesday.

First Alert Thursday: Scattered storms, and highs in the mid-90s.

Mid to upper 90s for Friday into the weekend.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to lower 60s in the mountains.

Tuesday afternoon will feature isolated storms, with high temperatures in the lower 90s for the Charlotte Metro area, to around 80 degrees for Boone.

Wednesday will continue our warming trend, with high temperatures around 94 degrees for the piedmont, with lower 80s for the NC mountains. If you are headed to the Charlotte FC versus Chelsea match, temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the start, with heat indices in the lower 90s.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with high temperatures around 95 degrees, and heat indices around 100 degrees. Late day, scattered storms are possible for Thursday, with some strong storms possible.

The hot and muggy conditions continue for the remainder of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. A few isolated storms will be possible each afternoon.

Stay safe in the heat this week!

