NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the Chief Medical Advisor to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar James McCombs
Man arrested after firing gun inside popular Charlotte comedy club
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after exiting a rear window of a moving police...
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after exiting still-moving police car
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Two killed in separate overnight shootings in southeast Charlotte
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
An Amazon delivery driver says he was harassed in what he believes was a racial incident in...
Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt

Latest News

A man died following an early-morning shooting Saturday on University City Boulevard in...
Northeast Charlotte shooting kills 22-year-old, injures another man, police say
A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard...
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial begins
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school