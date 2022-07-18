NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Disagreements continue between Central Flea Market vendors, Charlotte city leaders

Last week, Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokari announced a temporary location where the market would operate over the weekend.
The market used to operate at the old Eastland Mall site but it was shut down in February after the city ended its lease to make way for redevelopment.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rift between vendors of the Central Flea Market and Charlotte city leaders widened over the weekend.

Last week, Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokari announced a temporary location where the market would operate over the weekend, but a spokesperson for the vendors says they didn’t agree to it.

Related: Flea market vendors given temporary site to operate while long-term solution is addressed

The market used to operate at the old Eastland Mall site but it was shut down in February after the city ended its lease to make way for redevelopment. Construction is set to start this summer there for a massive mixed-use development project.

One week ago, many of those vendors spoke at the Charlotte City Council meeting calling for the city to help them be able to operate so they can pay their bills.

Later in the week, Bokari announced a temporary location for Saturday’s market on Seventh Street in uptown Charlotte, between Brevard and Caldwell streets.

Then, Hector Vaca with Action NC sent an email to WBTV saying although the vendors appreciate the attention and efforts from Bokari, they said it was too short notice and asked that the announcement be postponed.

“It is unfortunate that the event is being promoted by some as a collaboration between the vendors and those who have made the space available for it, since it does not represent a decision made by the vendors themselves,” Vaca said in a statement.

He added that since they last spoke at last Monday’s city council meeting, the city has doubled efforts to communicate and help find a new property for the vendors.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar James McCombs
Man arrested after firing gun inside popular Charlotte comedy club
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Two killed in separate overnight shootings in southeast Charlotte
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after exiting a rear window of a moving police...
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after exiting still-moving police car
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
An Amazon delivery driver says he was harassed in what he believes was a racial incident in...
Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt

Latest News

Wastewater pipe repair work continues Monday in Plaza Midwood.
Work continues to repair wastewater pipe along Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood
Work continues to repair wastewater pipe along Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood
Disagreements continue between Central Flea Market vendors, Charlotte city leaders
A well-known field artist has fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things”, on the edge of...
How a 12-year-old girl helped create the ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson mural