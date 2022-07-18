Disagreements continue between Central Flea Market vendors, Charlotte city leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rift between vendors of the Central Flea Market and Charlotte city leaders widened over the weekend.

Last week, Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokari announced a temporary location where the market would operate over the weekend, but a spokesperson for the vendors says they didn’t agree to it.

Related: Flea market vendors given temporary site to operate while long-term solution is addressed

The market used to operate at the old Eastland Mall site but it was shut down in February after the city ended its lease to make way for redevelopment. Construction is set to start this summer there for a massive mixed-use development project.

One week ago, many of those vendors spoke at the Charlotte City Council meeting calling for the city to help them be able to operate so they can pay their bills.

Later in the week, Bokari announced a temporary location for Saturday’s market on Seventh Street in uptown Charlotte, between Brevard and Caldwell streets.

Then, Hector Vaca with Action NC sent an email to WBTV saying although the vendors appreciate the attention and efforts from Bokari, they said it was too short notice and asked that the announcement be postponed.

“It is unfortunate that the event is being promoted by some as a collaboration between the vendors and those who have made the space available for it, since it does not represent a decision made by the vendors themselves,” Vaca said in a statement.

He added that since they last spoke at last Monday’s city council meeting, the city has doubled efforts to communicate and help find a new property for the vendors.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.