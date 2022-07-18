“Cruise-In” to the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday

NC DHHS Flu
Classic cars will line the concourse of Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of Tuesday’s Cook Out Summer Shootout “Cruise-in Night'' presented by Hagerty and Streetside Classics.(CMS Photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Classics, Muscles, Restomods and trailer queens will share the spotlight on Tuesday, July 19, when the seventh round of the Cook Out Summer Shootout’s “Cruise-in Night’' presented by Hagerty and Streetside Classics rolls into Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hagerty and Streetside Classics will bring more than 50 dream cars and jaw-dropping beauties for fans to enjoy ahead of a night of grassroots racing with Legend Cars and Bandoleros. The night will feature a car cruise on the quarter-mile between the Bandolero and Legend Car features.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to vote on which car they believe is “Best in Show.”  The winner will be awarded a trophy during the car parade.

Fans who are interested in participating in the Cruise-In should arrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Check-in takes place at the Gate 4 ticket booth. Cars that arrive after 5:30 p.m. but still wish to display their car may do so in the Fan Zone. The driver of the display car gets in for just $5, while additional adults in the car will have a $10 entry. Kids 12 and under will get in free.

ABOUT THE COOK OUT SUMMER SHOOTOUT:

Now in its 29th season, the Cook Out Summer Shootout is a 10-race showcase of speed among seven different divisions of Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Races are held on Tuesday nights, with drivers accumulating points throughout the summer toward a season-ending championship.

In addition to some of the most competitive grassroots racing of the season, the Shootout features family-friendly theme nights, games and activities – ensuring each event is can’t-miss entertainment for all ages.

TICKETS:

Cruise-In drivers will receive FREE entry, with $10 admission for all other adults; Children under 12 get in FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gates, by calling 800-455-FANS (3267) or online at   www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets .

