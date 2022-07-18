Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people who robbed southwest Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for help identifying two people who robbed a 7-Eleven store in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte. Surveillance footage shows two people enter the store and immediately begin robbing the business. Both individuals wore clothing to conceal their identity.

“It turned into a dangerous situation because you never know the intent of the suspects,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows one of the intruders pointing a gun at the 7-Eleven employee. The suspect keeps the gun trained on the worker as the employee moves behind the store counter.

The surveillance video shows the worker pass two register tills and a couple packs of cigarettes to the suspects. After gathering cash and the cigarettes, the intruders left the business.

Smith said convenience store workers should be cooperative if they find themselves in the middle of a robbery.

“As always you have to be mindful and aware of your surroundings,” said the detective. “If you see anybody that looks suspicious, go ahead and call 9-1-1 right away so that we can be in route and as always, be cooperative if you are the victim of a robbery.”

While both suspects from the 7-Eleven robbery were bundled up, Smith is hopeful that people from the surrounding community will still be able to help police identify them.

“These guys probably live in this area somewhere so we’re hopeful that, as always, somebody recognizes them and gives us a call,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.