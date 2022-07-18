City of Salisbury looking for vendors for College Night Out

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury and Downtown Salisbury, Inc., are looking for vendors for the College Night Out event happening at the Bell Tower Green Park in August.

Th event is scheduled for Thursday, August 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. During College Night Out, Downtown Salisbury welcomes and invites students from our local colleges (Livingstone, Hood Theological Seminary, Catawba and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College) and new Rowan-Salisbury School System teachers out for games, activities, food, networking and so much more.

This year College Night Out is accepting vendors. Organizers say it’s not only is this a great way to introduce college students and new educators to Downtown Salisbury shops, restaurants and entertainment, it is a fantastic opportunity to give them access to the many resources available from Downtown partners, such as options for banking, health, culture, arts, employment and volunteerism.

Anyone interested in setting up at College Night Out, please click on the following link, https://bit.ly/3ut3Kzd to complete the College Night Out Vendor Application form. Space is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Applications are due by Friday, July 22nd. Staff will confirm vendor acceptance via email listed on the application form by Tuesday, July 26th.

Vendors are encouraged to bring any information regarding employment, internship or volunteerism opportunities.

Cost for Vendor space (Map of MSD attached) -

Sponsors – No Fee

Businesses outside of the Municipal Service District (MSD) - $75

Businesses inside the Municipal Service District (MSD) - $25

Businesses are welcome to split booth space with other businesses and the cost will remain the same as above.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.