NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

City of Salisbury looking for vendors for College Night Out

The event is happening on August 18 at Bell Tower Green Park.
The event is happening on August 18 at Bell Tower Green Park.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury and Downtown Salisbury, Inc., are looking for vendors for the College Night Out event happening at the Bell Tower Green Park in August.

Th event is scheduled for Thursday, August 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. During College Night Out, Downtown Salisbury welcomes and invites students from our local colleges (Livingstone, Hood Theological Seminary, Catawba and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College) and new Rowan-Salisbury School System teachers out for games, activities, food, networking and so much more.

This year College Night Out is accepting vendors. Organizers say it’s not only is this a great way to introduce college students and new educators to Downtown Salisbury shops, restaurants and entertainment, it is a fantastic opportunity to give them access to the many resources available from Downtown partners, such as options for banking, health, culture, arts, employment and volunteerism.

Anyone interested in setting up at College Night Out, please click on the following link, https://bit.ly/3ut3Kzd to complete the College Night Out Vendor Application form. Space is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Applications are due by Friday, July 22nd. Staff will confirm vendor acceptance via email listed on the application form by Tuesday, July 26th.

Vendors are encouraged to bring any information regarding employment, internship or volunteerism opportunities.

Cost for Vendor space (Map of MSD attached) -

  • Sponsors – No Fee
  • Businesses outside of the Municipal Service District (MSD) - $75
  • Businesses inside the Municipal Service District (MSD) - $25

Businesses are welcome to split booth space with other businesses and the cost will remain the same as above.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar James McCombs
Man arrested after firing gun inside popular Charlotte comedy club
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Two killed in separate overnight shootings in southeast Charlotte
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after exiting a rear window of a moving police...
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after exiting still-moving police car
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
An Amazon delivery driver says he was harassed in what he believes was a racial incident in...
Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt

Latest News

Livingstone College alumna and employee Vincia Miller took the photo the first week the banners...
Rowan Learns branding unveiled throughout Downtown Salisbury
The grocery distributor will invest an additional $35 million in Caldwell County.
Governor Cooper: 125 jobs coming to Hickory with Merchants Distributors expansion
The former Swanee Theatre is being converted to a live music venue. Plans call for it to open...
Several private investment projects continuing in Kannapolis
A native of North Carolina, Adam graduated from UNC-Greensboro receiving a Bachelor of Science...
Adam Rich joins Cabarrus County CVB as Sales Manager