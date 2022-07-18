Charlotte gas prices fall more than 13 cents over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 13.6 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.20 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the fifth straight week of declines.

The price is 65 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.52 a gallon on July 18, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 38.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.65 per gallon as of July 17 while the most expensive is $5.29 a gallon, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has fallen 10.8 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.54 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.16, down 14 cents from last week’s $4.30 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.