Boil water alert in effect for Town of Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) – The entire town of Blowing Rock is under a boil water alert until further notice, officials said.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, residents might be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.

Public works is working to try and locate the issues, town officials said.

“Again, until further notice a Water Boil alert is in effect for anyone receiving water from the Town of Blowing Rock,” the social post stated.

No time was given for when water service might be restored.

