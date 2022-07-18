40 firefighters needed to put out southeast Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte needed dozens of firefighters and took over an hour to put out, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

According to Charlotte FD, 40 firefighters were needed to control the two-alarm fire in 83 minutes. The fire took place in the 11000 block of Turn Stone Court just before 9 p.m.

There were no reported injuries to residents but one firefighter is being transported to the hospital for precautionary measures with a non-life-threatening injury.

CFD says six units at the apartment complex were damaged.

American Red Cross is on scene assisting displaced residents.

The fire is under investigation and more details will be provided when available.

