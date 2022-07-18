15-year-old shot and killed in Chester County; deputies searching for suspect

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to the family, Latauarus Gray was killed around 1:10 a.m. on Loomis Street on July 16.

The suspect has yet to be identified and deputies say there is no motive or connection they know of.

Deputies have called SLED’s child fatality division and SLED investigations to help with the case as well.

Police are asking the community for help. More information will be provided when available.

