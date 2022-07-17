Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after exiting still-moving police car

NC DHHS Flu
The woman exited through an opening she created by manually sliding a rear window down.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she exited a moving police car in Pineville early Sunday morning.

According to the Pineville Police Department, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Willow Ridge Apartments around 12:25 a.m. where they encountered Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who appeared intoxicated and agitated with police.

While at the scene, Johnson assaulted her boyfriend, leading to her arrest.

She resisted arrest, but was eventually handcuffed and taken away from the scene.

During transport, Johnson was able to get one of her hands out of the handcuffs and began to manually slide the rear window of the police vehicle down.

The officer driving the vehicle immediately noticed her pushing the window down and began to slow the vehicle down.

As the officer slowed down, Johnson was able to exit through a small opening before the vehicle could come to a stop.

The officer immediately called for medical assistance and began life-saving measures.

Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

The department said that the officer involved in the transport was emotionally affected and is receiving outside assistance for their well-being.

The incident is being investigated by the Pineville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the NCSBI.

