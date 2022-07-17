Warm days with chance of evening thunderstorms continue into new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pattern of hot and humid days plus daily afternoon thunderstorm chances continues this week.

Monday : Hot & humid, PM showers & storms

Tuesday : AM sunshine, PM scattered thunderstorms

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, an isolated storm possible.

We will start out the work week keeping a close eye on a cold front moving into Tennessee and Kentucky. This front will likely bring the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms to the mountains on Monday. Farther south across the piedmont, there will still be chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon, but they will be scattered and not as widespread as the storms in the mountains. Highs on Monday will range from the 80s in the mountains to lower 90s across the piedmont.

With the high humidity, heat index values will climb into the upper 90s in some areas. On Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. Wednesday will be slightly hotter with slight chances for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon; expect highs in the mid-90s.

Monday's high temps (WBTV)

Another cold front will head our way on Thursday bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms across our area. Highs on Thursday will range from the low to mid 90s. We will finally see a change in the stormy afternoon pattern towards the end of the week when the upper-level ridge out west begins to shift towards the southeast.

This will decrease chances for afternoon storms but bring hotter temperatures into the Carolinas. Friday into next weekend, only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible; highs will climb into the upper 90s. Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.