Two killed in separate overnight shootings in southeast Charlotte

Both incidents happened in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Charlotte early Sunday morning.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed after being shot in separate incidents in Charlotte overnight.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the first shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Independence Boulevard in southeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call and discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medic transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the person was later pronounced dead.

The second incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 900 block of McAlway Road in southeast Charlotte.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the victim inside an apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead by Medic.

CMPD says there are currently no outstanding suspects in this incident.

The shootings come on the heels of CMPD’s midyear crime report, which shows that the rate of violent crime and the number of homicides within the city has risen during the first half of 2022.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

