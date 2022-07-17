NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

4 killed in shooting at Indiana mall, 2 injured, police say

FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say two people were killed in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Four people, including a gunman, were killed Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are still searching for 44-year-old Douglas Kocher as his family remains concerned...
Search continues for a missing father of two from Charlotte
An Amazon delivery driver says he was harassed in what he believes was a racial incident in...
Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt
Omar James McCombs
Comedy club evacuated after man fires gun inside building; man arrested
More than 6,000 students live on campus at the University.
More than 400 UNC Charlotte students not guaranteed on-campus housing after applying by deadline, University seeking other options for students
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions
A rocket attack killed three elderly people and destroyed a residential apartment building in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor
FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Monkeypox cases rising in US as COVID-19 surges again