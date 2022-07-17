NC DHHS Flu
No injuries reported after fire at rehab facility forces evacuation in Pineville

The fire reportedly started on the roof of the building.
A fire at a rehab facility caused the building to be evacuated on Sunday.
A fire at a rehab facility caused the building to be evacuated on Sunday.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire at a rehab facility forced an evacuation of the building on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Pineville Rehabilitation and Living Center at 1010 Lakeview Drive around 1 p.m.

An official at the scene said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but that it occurred on the roof. The official also said that work had been being done on the roof.

The entire facility was evacuated due to the fire, with many residents being wheeled out in beds, according to a WBTV crew at the scene.

Seven rooms were affected by the incident, although the official said that the facility will remain fully operational and is still capable of housing all residents.

No injuries were reported, although a Medic confirmed that several units responded to the scene.

Pineville, Flint Hill and Carolina fire departments responded to the scene. Steele Creek and Pleasant Valley fire departments also assisted.

