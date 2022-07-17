NC DHHS Flu
First Alert in place as showers and storms possible

Storms are most likely to affect the mountain region.
A First Alert is in place for Sunday as there is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered thunderstorms are likely in the high country today, with lower rain chances for the piedmont area.

  • First Alert today: Mountain storms likely, isolated storms in the piedmont.
  • Warming trend through midweek.
  • Daily storm chances next week.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot for the piedmont area with an isolated shower and storm possible at any point during the afternoon and evening. Storms are likely in the mountains. High temperatures in the piedmont will be in the lower 90s and in the lower 80s in the mountains.

The forecast is looking hot and humid for Monday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values as hot as 98 degrees. The afternoon will be mainly dry with storms developing in the evening.

It will be partly cloudy and hot once again Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values reaching 99 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening across the area.

Wednesday is trending mainly dry with an isolated shower possible. The afternoon will be hot with high temperatures near 95 degrees.

Better storm chances will come Thursday ahead of a cold front with scattered storms possible. High temperatures will be very hot, topping out in the mid 90s. We’re trending drier Friday into the weekend with high temperatures near the mid 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

