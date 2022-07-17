Comedy club evacuated after man brings gun into facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he brought a firearm into a comedy club in north Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the man entered The Comedy Zone at the NC Music Factory shortly after 9 p.m. and showed that he had a gun.

CMPD said the man fired the gun, but did not cause any injuries, and was taken into custody.

The facility was quickly evacuated and a large police presence ensued.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson had been scheduled to perform at 9:45 p.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Former Mecklenburg Co. sheriff, gun shop owner say mental health database would lead to fewer mass shootings

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.