NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Comedy club evacuated after man brings gun into facility

The suspect fired his weapon, but nobody was injured.
A man was arrested after he fired a gun inside a Charlotte comedy club.
A man was arrested after he fired a gun inside a Charlotte comedy club.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he brought a firearm into a comedy club in north Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the man entered The Comedy Zone at the NC Music Factory shortly after 9 p.m. and showed that he had a gun.

CMPD said the man fired the gun, but did not cause any injuries, and was taken into custody.

The facility was quickly evacuated and a large police presence ensued.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson had been scheduled to perform at 9:45 p.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Former Mecklenburg Co. sheriff, gun shop owner say mental health database would lead to fewer mass shootings

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are still searching for 44-year-old Douglas Kocher as his family remains concerned...
Search continues for a missing father of two from Charlotte
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
While the sign says CATS bus facility, a private contractor is in control of most aspects of...
A private company runs CATS bus operations. Charlotte leaders didn’t know that until this story.
CMPD announced Officer Candyce Sellars was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating...
CMPD officer charged after allegedly making threats

Latest News

Legacy Environmental Services
How Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management responded to gas odor
Dan Cepeda with Steak 48 is walking us through the best wines for summer
The best wines for summer: Wine tasting with Steak 48
Inflation got you down? Here are some ways to get around it.
Financial planner Joe Roseman shares tips to make smart financial decisions despite inflation
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after...
Homicide investigation underway off North Tryon Street