Allgaier wins at New Hampshire for 3rd Xfinity victory

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Justin Allgaier outran 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for third Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Allgaier won all three checkered flags over his last eight races, a hot streak that started in May at Darlington Raceway and he added his second win last month at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 36-year-old Allgaier controlled a wreck-filled race late in his No. 7 Chevrolet is again in the hunt to win his coveted first Xfinity championship.

Allgaier took the lead with 48 laps left and grabbed the checkered flag for Chevrolet and JR Motorsports — and a trophy he planned to share with his wife, Ashley.

