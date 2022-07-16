NC DHHS Flu
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia who was found outside her home seriously injured in 2020 has made a seemingly miraculous recovery.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Palmer has awakened from a two-year coma.

WSAZ reports Wanda Palmer was discovered on June 10, 2020, by lawn care workers suffering from severe head injuries.

“They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood,” said Eileen Palmer, Wanda Palmer’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said Wanda Palmer’s brother, Daniel Palmer, has been arrested in the incident and facing charges that include attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

