Wet weekend ahead with scattered thunderstorms expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day this weekend with high temperatures close to average today but turning hotter by next week.

Today will hold a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, especially in the piedmont area while quieting down towards the early night. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy and hot for Sunday with high temperatures a few degrees warmer in the low to mid-90s. Storms are possible at any point during the afternoon and evening from the mountains into the piedmont.

Hot and humid for Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s with storm chances increasing for the evening.

As our next cold front starts to move in, rain chances will increase Thursday & Friday with scattered storms possible. High temperatures will slowly warm up with mid-90s expected by mid-week.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

