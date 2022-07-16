NC DHHS Flu
How Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management responded to gas odor

The emergency management team works to coordinate efforts between various agencies across the city and county.
Mercaptan is an additive for natural gas. It was accidentally released at Legacy Environmental Services on North Graham Street.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re learning more about the natural gas odor that spread across much of Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to officials, mercaptan, a natural additive for natural gas, was accidentally released at Legacy Environmental Services on North Graham Street.

It happened when they were destroying mercaptan tanks.

“Charlotte Fire was getting a lot of calls about that natural gas type smell,” Hannah Sanborn Brown, the Emergency Management Planning Coordinator, said.

She says they jumped into action to help fire officials figure out what was causing that smell.

“People were smelling it in uptown Charlotte all the way to the border of South Carolina,” she said.

That led them to believe weather played a role, which the national weather service confirmed.

A weather phenomenon known as an inversion kept the odor close to the surface, making it easy to smell.

If you didn’t smell it, you likely still received an alert on your phone.

“It basically uses cell phone towers to ping off certain geographic locations,” she said. “We can identify a shape off a map and then all phones should go off. We want to get information out so people know the appropriate actions to take.”

She says they worked well to coordinate with the other agencies.

“There’s always ways you can learn but I think the communication was really solid,” she said. “We make the contacts and partnerships before the event happens, so that when something does happen we already have the phone numbers and we’ve already had the conversations so that we’re ready to go.”

WBTV reached out to Legacy Environmental Services but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

