Homicide investigation underway off North Tryon Street

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD or Crime Stoppers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte.

Police were called to the 6400 block of North Tryon Street. When they arrived, they found one person had been shot.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective C. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

