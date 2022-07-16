First Alert: Showers and storms to continue on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for another round of afternoon showers and storms for the second half of the weekend. Sunday through the start of next week we’ll heat up into the 90s each afternoon before the storms.

First Alert Sunday : Hot and humid, PM showers and storms.

Monday : AM Mostly sunny, PM thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy then isolated afternoon storms.

After a stormy afternoon, a few more scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible for the early evening hours. Overnight, there will be some areas of patchy fog otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

A First Alert remains in place for Sunday. We’ll start the day with some sunshine but in the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop in our area; the main threats from these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain which could cause localized flooding.

Precipitation chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Before the showers and storms roll in, highs will climb into the lower 80s in the mountains and lower 90s across the piedmont.

Monday continues to look hot and humid with more rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

More heat and humidity can be expected for Wednesday. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the mid-90s.

On Thursday a cold front will head towards the Carolinas. Ahead of the cold front we should see more coverage in thunderstorms across our area; highs on Thursday will climb into the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.