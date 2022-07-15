NC DHHS Flu
The search continues for a missing father of two from Charlotte

Douglas Kocher has not been in contact with his loved ones since June 27.
Officials are still searching for 44-year-old Douglas Kocher as his family remains concerned...
Officials are still searching for 44-year-old Douglas Kocher as his family remains concerned about his well-being.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been more than two weeks since a Charlotte man was last seen by his loved ones.

Douglas Kocher is a 44-year-old father of two and has not been seen or heard from in 17 days. In fact, the last time anyone was able to get in contact with him was on June 27 when he texted his girlfriend, Jennifer Beck.

“He sent me a text on the 27th that morning and he said, ‘Can you go over and get the dogs, I left a key underneath the mat for you. And I love you,’ and that was the last thing that I heard,” Beck said through tears. “Nobody has seen him, we’re so worried. If anybody has seen him please just call.”

Earlier this month the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) put out information asking for the public’s help in finding Kocher.

So far, there has been no luck.

CMPD says the man was last seen on Otter Creek Drive in south Charlotte, and is believed to be driving a black 2001 Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plated, numbered ‘DSR-9257.’

Beck said he left without his driver’s license, credit cards or his medicine.

“He was supposed to pick up the kids this last Thursday and didn’t show up again,” she said. “It’s horrible. Absolutely horrible. We don’t know what to think.”

She described Kocher as an avid baseball fan, a sport that he recently played in a local softball league.

His kids are aged seven and nine.

