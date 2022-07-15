Road closures begin Friday morning for Garth Brooks shows at Bank of America Stadium

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The thunder will indeed roll in uptown Charlotte this weekend.

After multiple COVID-19 pandemic cancellations, country music superstar Garth Brooks is bringing his tour to Bank of America Stadium for two shows, on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each night.

With those shows come road closures in uptown Charlotte. They are:

Friday, July 15

  • Brooklyn Village Avenue – between South Church Street and South College Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16
  • Graham Street – Between South Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 11 a.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • Levine Avenue of the Arts – Between South Church Street and South Tryon Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16
  • Morehead Street – Right westbound lane between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77 northbound ramp – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16
  • South Graham Street – Right southbound lane between West Fourth Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16
  • South Mint Street – Right northbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16
  • South Mint Street – Between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16
  • South Mint Street – Between Morehead Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue – From 11 a.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • West Fourth Street – Right eastbound lane between South Graham Street and South Mint Street – From 5 p.m. on July 15 to 12 a.m. on July 16

Saturday, July 16

  • Brooklyn Village Avenue – between South Church Street and South College Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • Brooklyn Village Avenue – between Church Street and Mint Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • Levine Avenue of the Arts – Between South Church Street and South Tryon Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • Morehead Street – Right westbound lane between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77 northbound ramp – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • South Graham Street – Right southbound lane between West Fourth Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • South Mint Street – Right northbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • South Mint Street – Between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17
  • West Fourth Street – Right eastbound lane between South Graham Street and South Mint Street – From 4 p.m. on July 16 to 12 a.m. on July 17

