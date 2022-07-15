NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

‘Princess Doe’ identified 40 years after remains were found

FILE — Howard Mott reaches for Princess Doe's gravestone during a memorial service at Cedar...
FILE — Howard Mott reaches for Princess Doe's gravestone during a memorial service at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown, N.J., July 15, 2007. The remains of a young girl who was dubbed “Princess Doe” after she was found 40 years ago in a northwestern New Jersey cemetery have been identified as a Long Island teenager, authorities announced Friday.(Claudio Papapietro | Claudio Papapietro/The New Jersey Herald via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A girl who was dubbed Princess Doe after her remains were found 40 years ago in a New Jersey cemetery has been identified as a Long Island teenager, authorities announced Friday.

Charges have been filed against the man they believe killed Dawn Olanick, 17, of West Babylon, New York, the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office announced. The suspect, Arthur Kinlaw, 68, is currently serving 20 years to life in Sullivan County, New York, on two first-degree murder convictions.

Kinlaw tried to lure Olanick into prostitution and killed her after she refused, authorities said, according to Lehigh Valley Live. Her remains were found July 25, 1982, in Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown, in northwestern New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border. Authorities have said she was beaten beyond recognition.

Residents of the area gave her a burial, and she became known as Princess Doe, a name given to her by investigators who sought to identify her. Her burial site contains a gravestone that reads: “Princess Doe. Missing from home. Dead among strangers. Remembered by all.”

Information about a lawyer who could speak on Kinlaw’s behalf about the new charges wasn’t immediately available.

Olanick’s identity was finally confirmed April 29, authorities said.

“For 40 years, law enforcement has not given up on Princess Doe,” Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said Friday during a news conference with New Jersey State Police and other law enforcement and assisting agencies.

Kinlaw confessed to the Princess Doe slaying in written statements dating to 2005, authorities revealed Friday. But the prosecutor said that determining the victim’s identity was crucial to assembling a solid case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The strong odor was noticed across the Charlotte area Thursday morning, including in Plaza...
‘Why does it smell like onions in my car?’: Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
Huntersville SWAT Standoff
Suspect apprehended after standoff with Huntersville Police, SWAT team
While the sign says CATS bus facility, a private contractor is in control of most aspects of...
A private company runs CATS bus operations. Charlotte leaders didn’t know that until this story.

Latest News

SC attorney charged with killing wife and son
FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire
A new suicide hotline is launching.
New suicide hotline to launch
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday...
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim