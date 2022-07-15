Pineville police searching for suspects dubbed ‘Beavis and Butthead’

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Pineville Police Department is searching for two criminals they’ve dubbed Beavis and Butthead – and are offering movie tickets in exchange for information.

“I will personally buy you 2 tickets to the new Beavis and Butthead movie if your info leads to their identity,” the post in part read.

The two men allegedly broke into and stole tools from Pineville Ice House, the department said on social media.

Anyone with information should call 704-889-2231, or leave an anonymous tip at 704-889-TIPS.

