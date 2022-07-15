NC DHHS Flu
Pineville police searching for suspects dubbed ‘Beavis and Butthead’

The department is offering a unique reward for information.
The Pineville Police Department is searching for two criminals they’ve dubbed Beavis and Butthead – and are offering tickets to the new movie in exchange for information.(Pineville Police Department)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Pineville Police Department is searching for two criminals they’ve dubbed Beavis and Butthead – and are offering movie tickets in exchange for information.

“I will personally buy you 2 tickets to the new Beavis and Butthead movie if your info leads to their identity,” the post in part read.

The two men allegedly broke into and stole tools from Pineville Ice House, the department said on social media.

Anyone with information should call 704-889-2231, or leave an anonymous tip at 704-889-TIPS.

RECENT ARTICLE: Car hits, kills pedestrian, strikes home in Statesville, police say

