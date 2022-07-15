NC DHHS Flu
One hurt after car crashes into tree in south Charlotte

The crash happened just before 12 a.m. off Park Road and Sharon Road West.
An entire engine block was seen ripped out of a car following the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a tree overnight in south Charlotte.

The crash happened just before 12 a.m. off Park Road and Sharon Road West.

Authorities said two cars were involved; one of the drivers was speeding when they crashed into the tree.

An entire engine block was seen ripped out of a car.

WBTV is still working to learn what led up to the crash.

