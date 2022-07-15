One hurt after car crashes into tree in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a tree overnight in south Charlotte.

The crash happened just before 12 a.m. off Park Road and Sharon Road West.

Authorities said two cars were involved; one of the drivers was speeding when they crashed into the tree.

An entire engine block was seen ripped out of a car.

WBTV is still working to learn what led up to the crash.

