One hurt after car crashes into tree in south Charlotte
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a tree overnight in south Charlotte.
The crash happened just before 12 a.m. off Park Road and Sharon Road West.
Authorities said two cars were involved; one of the drivers was speeding when they crashed into the tree.
An entire engine block was seen ripped out of a car.
WBTV is still working to learn what led up to the crash.
