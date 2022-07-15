NC DHHS Flu
First Alert continues for the weekend with scattered, late-day storms

The threat of daily afternoon and evening storms remains through this weekend.
We won’t see many changes in this pattern until the start of next week; that’s when storm chances decrease, and temperatures heat up more.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued through Sunday, with daily chances for late-day storms. Any storm that develops may contain damaging winds, frequent lightning and hail, and could cause localized flooding issues. Make sure you keep up with the latest WBTV forecast, but I would not yet cancel outdoor plans.

  • First Alert through Sunday: Daily chances for late-day storms.
  • High temperatures stay around 90 degrees.
  • Isolated to scattered storms, with low to mid 90s next week.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from around 70 degrees for the piedmont, to around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered storms possible late in the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

Precipitation chances over the next week
Precipitation chances over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Any storm that develops may contain gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail. Not everyone will receive rain and storms, yet folks that do have a storm could see some localized flooding issues.

A First Alert continues through Sunday, with daily chances for scattered storms that may impact your outdoor activities at times this weekend. Some storms may be strong, with damaging winds the biggest threat. High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated to scattered storms continue for early next week, with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will continue to be on a warming trend, with high temperatures in the mid 90s for midweek next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather-aware for late-day storms this weekend.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

