First Alert: Chance of afternoon storms runs through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are in for just what you would expect in mid-July - another hot and humid day with chances for afternoon storms.

First Alert Today : Hot and humid, PM showers and storms possible

First Alert Saturday : Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms

First Alert Sunday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms

We won’t see many changes in this pattern until the start of next week; that’s when storm chances decrease, and temperatures heat up more.

More hot and humid conditions can be expected for our Friday. Later this afternoon and early this evening will be our best chances for some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms; otherwise expect periods of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to near 90 degrees across the Piedmont.

First Alerts are also in place for the weekend. We are not expecting widespread showers and storms but there will be times during the afternoon when scattered thunderstorms will develop in the area on Saturday and Sunday.

The main concerns with these storms will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. Where the storms do not develop expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Widespread showers and storms aren't expected, but there may be times during the afternoon where scattered thunderstorms will develop on Saturday and Sunday. (Source: WBTV)

On Monday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. There will only be a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday; afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer in the low to mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.