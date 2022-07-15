NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

CMPD officer charged after allegedly making threats

She has been employed with the department since 2015.
CMPD announced Officer Candyce Sellars was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating...
CMPD announced Officer Candyce Sellars was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was arrested for allegedly communicating threats.

CMPD announced Officer Candyce Sellars was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats stemming from an incident on Wednesday.

Two people reported being threatened with bodily harm by Sellers. A CMPD patrol supervisor responded to the call, notified the department’s Internal Affairs Division and began an internal investigation.

[RECENTLY POSTED: CATS set to make changes to bus routes as driver absences continue]

Sellars turned herself into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Friday, according to CMPD.

“It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” said CMPD Chief of Police Johnny Jennings. “Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

She has been employed with the CMPD since April 2015 and was assigned to the Community Services Division as a school resource officer.

Sellars was placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs Division investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-336-2790 and speak with Detective Fulker, who is the detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The strong odor was noticed across the Charlotte area Thursday morning, including in Plaza...
‘Why does it smell like onions in my car?’: Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
Huntersville SWAT Standoff
Suspect apprehended after standoff with Huntersville Police, SWAT team
While the sign says CATS bus facility, a private contractor is in control of most aspects of...
A private company runs CATS bus operations. Charlotte leaders didn’t know that until this story.

Latest News

SC attorney charged with killing wife and son
July 15: WBTV turns 73! Here's a special look back
Car hits, kills pedestrian, strikes home in Statesville, police say
N.C. rolls out plan for dealing with monkeypox