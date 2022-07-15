CMPD officer charged after allegedly making threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was arrested for allegedly communicating threats.

CMPD announced Officer Candyce Sellars was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats stemming from an incident on Wednesday.

Two people reported being threatened with bodily harm by Sellers. A CMPD patrol supervisor responded to the call, notified the department’s Internal Affairs Division and began an internal investigation.

Sellars turned herself into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Friday, according to CMPD.

“It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” said CMPD Chief of Police Johnny Jennings. “Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

She has been employed with the CMPD since April 2015 and was assigned to the Community Services Division as a school resource officer.

Sellars was placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs Division investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-336-2790 and speak with Detective Fulker, who is the detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

