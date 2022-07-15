NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Chester County Animal Shelter putting on ‘pick me’ adoption event this weekend

The shelter will be open for adoption and free microchipping on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Animals like Mr. G, pictured here, are hoping to be adopted this weekend.
Animals like Mr. G, pictured here, are hoping to be adopted this weekend.(Chester County Animal Control via Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County Animal Control is hosting a special event this weekend for its animals.

The county shelter is putting on a ‘pick me’ event, where some of the shelter’s longest residing animals are put in the spotlight in hopes that they will be adopted.

One such animal, Mr. G, is a dog who has been in the shelter for 644 days and counting. He has lived at the shelter longer than any other animal there, but it’s dogs like him that hope to be adopted this weekend.

Many other animals have been there for more than 100 days.

The shelter is typically closed on weekends, but will be open both Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, it will be open an extra two hours, until 7 p.m. Friday.

For this weekend only, the shelter is offering free microchips to animals who belong to Chester County residents.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, you can contact the shelter at 803-385-6341.

Adoption fees for dogs are $50, while cats can be adopted for $20.

Related: Humane Society of Charlotte holds ribbon cutting for new facility

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The strong odor was noticed across the Charlotte area Thursday morning, including in Plaza...
‘Why does it smell like onions in my car?’: Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
While the sign says CATS bus facility, a private contractor is in control of most aspects of...
A private company runs CATS bus operations. Charlotte leaders didn’t know that until this story.
Officials are still searching for 44-year-old Douglas Kocher as his family remains concerned...
Search continues for a missing father of two from Charlotte

Latest News

SC attorney charged with killing wife and son
Reinfection is the main concern for the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron. BA.5 can avoid vaccines but...
South Carolina COVID cases, hospitalizations creeping back up, top doctor says expect more cases
An Amazon delivery driver says he was harassed in what he believes was a racial incident in...
Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt
COVID-19 cases on the rise in S.C.