Chester County Animal Shelter putting on ‘pick me’ adoption event this weekend

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County Animal Control is hosting a special event this weekend for its animals.

The county shelter is putting on a ‘pick me’ event, where some of the shelter’s longest residing animals are put in the spotlight in hopes that they will be adopted.

One such animal, Mr. G, is a dog who has been in the shelter for 644 days and counting. He has lived at the shelter longer than any other animal there, but it’s dogs like him that hope to be adopted this weekend.

Many other animals have been there for more than 100 days.

The shelter is typically closed on weekends, but will be open both Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, it will be open an extra two hours, until 7 p.m. Friday.

For this weekend only, the shelter is offering free microchips to animals who belong to Chester County residents.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, you can contact the shelter at 803-385-6341.

Adoption fees for dogs are $50, while cats can be adopted for $20.

