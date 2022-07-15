CATS set to make changes to bus routes as driver absences continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to Charlotte Area Transit System bus routes as the public transportation agency continues to struggle with drivers calling in sick.

Those absences have led to weeks of bus delays, complaints and unreliable service.

CATS CEO John Lewis told transit officials and Charlotte city leaders the agency has 74 positions open right now, the most at any point in its history.

“I think, unfortunately, that really encapsulates the outcome of this operator shortage. There is someone standing at a bus stop right now that is late for work, late for a doctor’s appointment or late for family activities. That is what is really driving this,” Lewis said.

CATS is averaging 107 unexcused absences a day, way more than they can reliably cover each day.

Until CATS can hire and train more drivers, they’re going to have to make changes. Fourteen local and express routes will be impacted, as well as four routes that make late-night and early-morning trips.

CATS has not finalized which routes will be impacted but officials said during Thursday night’s meeting that Tuckaseegee Road, Mt. Holly Road and Statesville Avenue are routes that could be changed.

Lewis said 80% of their routes will remain unchanged. Final plans will be brought before the Metropolitan Transit Commission on July 27. If approved, the adjusted schedule could begin by mid-August.

This all comes after a WBTV investigation that looked into the company the city pays to hire drivers and arrange schedules.

Until just a few weeks ago virtually nobody, including the city’s elected leaders, had ever heard of the company.

