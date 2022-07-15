Car hits, kills pedestrian, strikes home in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian before crashing their vehicle into an abandoned Statesville home early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Statesville Police, the collision happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Raleigh Avenue and Fifth Street.

Investigators say the car jumped a curb, came down and struck the pedestrian walking down the street. The vehicle then struck the home.

Law enforcement says the pedestrian, Carl Russell Daye, was found under the porch of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

It is not known if the driver will face charges at this time.

