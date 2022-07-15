Amazon driver wants charges brought against men he says harassed him during delivery attempt

NC DHHS Flu
By Sarah Blake Morgan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amazon driver is sharing his perspective on a terrifying interaction he faced while attempting to make a delivery in Gaston County.

Cell phone video shows three men standing in front of Benjamin Brown’s truck, preventing him from leaving a property after Brown said he simply pulled into a driveway and was met with an aggressive response.

Brown, a Black man, says there’s no other explanation for the response he encountered by the three white men than it being racially motivated.

“The older man, he came out aggressively and started yelling at me,” he said. “Get off my yard, get off my property, this and that.”

That’s when Brown says he followed Amazon policy and decided not to make the delivery because he felt unsafe. But moments later, Brown said he was followed to his next delivery stop.

“As soon as I parked the van, something told me to look behind me, I looked behind me and started recording,” he said.

According to Brown, three men blocked his truck from leaving the property for 20 minutes, demanding he hand over the package.

WBTV knocked on the door of the house where the initial delivery attempt was made, but the person who answered the door had no interest in speaking with a reporter.

“I felt like they were trapping me like I was an animal. It got me very upset where I’m nonstop telling them to get out of my way,” he said.

Gaston County Police were called and an incident report was made.

But Taryn Bristol, Brown’s longtime friend and attorney, has a list of questions and concerns about how this case was handled. She pointed to inaccuracies in the initial report taken by police and wonders why charges haven’t been filed since she says Brown was held against his will and kept from leaving the property for 20 minutes.

“You can’t restrain another’s movement without the legal authority to do so. They didn’t have that,” she said. “He was trapped.”

According to Gaston County Police, Brown’s case was been brought to a magistrate and the District Attorney who ultimately decided there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges. But police say they are still working on a few leads and the investigation is still open and ongoing.

Brown and Bristol don’t see how they couldn’t find sufficient evidence to file charges when they say it’s all captured on video.

