United Way of York County, S.C. receives $500,000 for housing stability

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The United Way of York County received $500,000 in funding for housing stability programs.

The funds are from the Emergency Rental Assistance program through the United Way Association of S.C.

The City of Rock Hill will receive this allocation and use it for prevention, preparation and response to COVID-19.

This is the largest grant United Way of York County, SC has ever secured, according to a press release issued on behalf of the city.

This funding will allow agencies in York County to focus their work on housing stability for the next six months to further help families get on a path to long-term financial stability.

“We want to make sure that individuals experiencing housing instability due to impacts from COVID-19 do not get lost in the process as they seek support. This money will ensure agencies can narrow their focus to the issue of housing insecurity,” said Jennifer McAdams, Director of Economic and Urban Development, City of Rock Hill.

