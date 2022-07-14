NC DHHS Flu
Twitter service appears to return after outage

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. An outage Thursday morning caused some people to not be able to load tweets or use related apps for about an hour, according to reports.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hourlong outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again.”

According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT. About an hour later, the service began to return.

Twitter’s own status page offered no information during the outage, showing only the message “All Systems Operational.”

The global outage came at a tumultuous time for Twitter, which has sued billionaire Elon Musk in an attempt to force him his $44 billion purchase of the company.

Twitter was infamous for outages in its early days but as it grew the problems became less common. Still, it suffered outages earlier this year, in February.

Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

