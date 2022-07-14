“The smell, the smell was horrible.” Folks in Charlotte react to the unpleasant odor that permeated the city on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While not dangerous, the smell that permeated many parts of Charlotte on Thursday certainly wasn’t pleasant.

The smell triggered a flood of calls to 911. Callers were reporting what they thought was a gas leak, others reported breathing problems. That prompted officials to urge the community not to call 911 to report the odor, and that led to some confusion.

The first wave of callers encountered delays, and wait times, others heard the message about not calling 911 and then wondered if they could call for other emergencies…city leaders said it was a lot to sort out.

“The smell. The smell was horrible,” said Crystal Brown. She was working on Thursday at the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market.

It’s a place you associate with good smells, not that funk that was in the air around Charlotte today. To be blunt, Brown said it smelled…”like a big fart…haha.”

But many recognized it as the smell associated with natural gas and that’s dangerous.

“I got an emergency alert and I went outside to get my dog and I smelled a strong natural gas odor,” said Anne Deshields. “It was strong and I was like where is that coming from?”

As calls came in to 911, Charlotte Fire and other agencies began sending out alerts. A statement released by Charlotte Fire said:

This morning between 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. an environmental company near Uptown Charlotte unintentionally released the odorant mercaptan from four storage tanks. Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical and does not pose a risk to public safety. Mercaptan is injected into natural gas to give a distinctive smell, making it easy to detect. Natural gas itself has no smell.

The Charlotte Fire Department’s Communication Center began receiving numerous calls about a strong natural gas/chemical odor in multiple locations throughout a large area of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department immediately began coordination with partners including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, National Weather Service and Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate the source of the odor.

The National Weather Service stated that a weather event known as an inversion could prevent any odors from readily dissipating. The National Weather Service believes the inversion will lift within a few hours which will help dissipate the smell of the odor throughout Charlotte. The EPA has been notified. There is no need to report this odor.

Unless you have a medical emergency or believe the gas is coming from your home or building - please call 911. Charlotte Fire will continue to monitor the situation and release any relevant information. We appreciate the work done by all responding units, and the vigilance of the community.

“All the phones in the Farmer’s Market went off at one time and everybody got the alert and everybody pulled their phones out and looked,” said Laura Kaye.

What many saw on their phones was an alert saying not to call 911 and letting folks know there was no gas leak. MEDIC said it was hard to measure exactly how many calls it got, but enough to ask people not to call 911 if they were just reporting the odor. That made some folks wonder if they should call 911 at all. Hannah Sanborn Brown from the City of Charlotte said “Anyone experiencing an emergency, whether it is related to the odor or not, should contact 911 for assistance.”

“I’d already gotten an alert saying not to call 911,” Deshields added.

By later in the afternoon it seemed the smell was largely gone with the wind, but it did leave a lasting memory for Crystal Brown.

“I just thought I’d better not smoke a cigarette in here,” Brown said, “nowhere near!”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.