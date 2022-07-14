Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs New York City apartment rates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Rents are surging in Charlotte. But if it makes you feel any better, we’re nowhere close to New York City.

Since rent prices are up nationwide, I was wondering how we compared to other metropolitan areas.

What’s happening: Some renters in New York would need annual salaries equal to roughly 40 times their monthly rent, according to PropertyClub, a real estate consultant. By comparison, in Charlotte, the monthly gross income must be at least 2-3 times the rate.

According to RentCafe, the average price of a 702-square-foot, [one-bedroom] apartment in New York City is $4,265. That’s almost three times the average rate in Charlotte for a 943-square-foot apartment.

In February, Charlotte’s average one-bedroom monthly rate was $69 less than the national average rent. But Manhattan’s average rent price was $2,637 higher than the national average.

Why it matters: Many northerners are relocating to Charlotte as the demand for housing grows in an overcrowded market.

Apartment prices are reaching record highs with a [ year-over-year growth of 15.3%, according to Apartment List.

Charlotte is listed as the seventh best city for renters with an appealing cost of living and local scene, per RentCafe.

The big picture: There’s an emerging gap between wages and housing.

In Charlotte, to be able to afford the average rent of $1,039 per month, you would need to make at least $52,360 annually.

By comparison, in New York you’d need to make $82,637 to be able to afford an apartment for $2,068 per month.

The bottom line: We’re all paying a lot for rent right now, no matter where we live.

Related story: Charlotte rent prices increased by as much as 65% in one year.

