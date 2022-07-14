Police set to give Charlotte crime snapshot as they work to solve 2022’s latest homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is planning to release a snapshot of crime in the city for the first half of 2022.

It comes as Charlotte has seen 56 homicides so far this year.

A check of records found this time in 2021, Charlotte had 63 homicides.

Thursday’s 10 a.m. update on 2022 crime in the city coincides with CMPD detectives working to find those responsible for Charlotte’s latest homicide.

CMPD is asking anyone with information about the University City homicide to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Early Wednesday morning in a shopping center on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road, officers say someone shot and killed 48-year-old Karen Baker as she was getting money out of an ATM.

Former CMPD officer Charles Rhodes was picking up dry cleaning right across from the ATM just a few hours after the shooting. He said he is saddened, but not shocked.

“It’s very disheartening to know that people can’t take care of their everyday tasks without being in danger of losing their life doing so,” Rhodes said.

The landlord of the shopping center said they have a security guard working here a few times a week, but he wasn’t there when Wednesday’s shooting happened.

